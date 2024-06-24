Junior doctors begin strike affecting medical services across Telangana

At Gandhi Hospital, the authorities managed to ensure Outpatient wing functioned on Monday but had to postpone more than 50 elective surgeries because of the medico strike.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 10:58 AM

Hyderabad: Normal health care services at government hospitals took a hit on Monday morning with the launch of indefinite strike call given by junior doctors across Telangana.

To tide over the crisis of shortage of staff, due to indefinite strike call given by members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA), the hospital managements have directed all the senior care givers including teaching staff to cancel their leaves and report to their regular duties.

From early morning on Monday, junior doctors joined the protests and boycotted their OP and elective surgeries.

The junior doctors raised slogans demanding a system to ensure regular payment of their stipends, better hostel facilities, security within the hospital premises and various other issues.

Senior health officials said that the State government is expected to hold talks with the striking medicos on Monday afternoon or evening.