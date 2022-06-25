Tamannaah Bhatia attends Sadhguru’s Save The Soil initiative in Coimbatore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:48 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

How many ways can Tamannaah Bhatia surprise us with her multidimensional personality? A million, apparently! The versatile actor, known for her superstar status and dynamic personality, recently shook the world stage of fashion at Cannes International Film Festival. Now, she is winning hearts by supporting worthy causes.

Adding to her list of causes, philanthropist Tamannaah attended the Sadhguru’s global Save Soil initiative in Coimbatore to support the movement. This is not the first time that Tamannaah has been seen front and centre doing her bit for the world. She has previously supported causes related to animals and girl child education. She also became the brand ambassador of the Government of India’s campaign ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’.

Speaking about her philanthropic side, Tamannaah said, “I genuinely believe that it is about time we came together to support our planet in the best way we can. As someone who can help highlight worthy causes, I want to do all I can in lending my support. ‘Save Soil’ is just one of the ways in which I can help bring attention to something that deserves attention.”