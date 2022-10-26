Tamannaah Bhatia starts prep for Netflix’s ‘Lust Stories 2’

Published Date - 01:10 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Hyderabad: Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted recently in Mumbai at an event organised for a reading of her upcoming project ‘Lust Stories 2’. With the reading that took place, the prep of the sequel to Netflix’s anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’ has officially begun.

The beautiful actor was spotted at the same location as actor Vijay Verma who was spotted later in the day heading for the prep of the same. The pan-India star is best known for her versatile performances coming from multiple genres and languages.

While Tamannaah is busy conquering all the industries, ‘Lust Stories 2’ will highlight yet another range of her character and we can’t wait for her to surprise us soon in Netflix’s popular anthology.