Tamannaah launches single from Guhan directorial WWW

Hyderabad: South Indian star Tamannaah Bhatia on Thursday launched the single ‘Nailu Nadi’ from the upcoming movie titled ‘WWW’ which is being directed by cinematographer-turned-filmmaker KV Guhan.

“The song looks so soothing to listen. I congratulate the director Guhan garu on this occasion, I wish the movie comes out good as well. I wish lead pair Adith and Shivani Rajashekar and the entire team all the very best,” Tamannah said.

After delivering a box office hit with ‘118’, Guhan has come up with a different concept WWW which is touted to be a thriller. Adith Arun and Shivani Rajashekar are playing the lead roles. Dr Ravi P. Raju Datla is bankrolling this film under Ramantra Creations banner.

The recently released teaser garnered good response from netizens. Single ‘Nailu Nadi’ was penned by popular lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry and crooned by star singer Sid Sriram and Kalyani Nayar.

“I thank Tamannaah on behalf of the team for launching ‘Nailu Nadi’ song. ‘WWW’ is currently undergoing its post-production works. This is a very different movie set in the thriller genre. I wish audiences like it,” director Guhan said.

Producer Dr. Ravi P. Raju Datla too thanked Tamannaah for her time to launch the song. “This Guhan will surely thrill everyone. This song will become one of the major takeaways of ‘WWW,” he added.

