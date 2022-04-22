| Tamil Nadu 12 Year Old Arrested On Rape Charges After 17 Yr Old Girl Gives Birth

Chennai: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was arrested by the Tanjavur All Women Police after a 17-year-old girl gave birth to a girl after being raped by the boy.

He was held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (Pocso) Act. However, when contacted, the police at Tanjavur All Women Police station told IANS that even though the girl had named the 12-year-old boy, the police are investigating whether anyone else was involved in it.

The police said that the girl was admitted to Raja Mirasudar government hospital on April 16 after she complained of stomach pain.

Doctors examining her found that she was nine months pregnant and she delivered a baby girl the same day. The hospital authorities informed the Tanjavur All Women Police station and questioned the girl. She named a 12-year-old boy who lived in the same neighbourhood.

The Tanjavur All Women Police arrested the boy under the Pocso Act Section 5(1) and 5 (j)(ii). The boy has been sent to a juvenile home in Tanjavur.

The police said that they are conducting a DNA test on the boy to ascertain his age and to find out whether he is the biological father of the child.

Tanjavur All Women Police inspector, Ravimathi told IANS that the police are conducting a detailed investigation and have questioned the parents of the girl.

