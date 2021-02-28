Tamil Nadu: Gang takes ATM away in vehicle after vain bid to steal cash

Passersby noticed the door of the ATM kiosk belonging to a nationalised bank broken open early this morning and alerted the police.

By | Published: 5:17 pm

Coimbatore: A four-member gang stole an ATM (automated teller machine) by pulling it out of the kiosk by using a vehicle after failing to break the teller machine to lift the cash, police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported at Periyapalayam near Tirupur, the police said.

Passersby noticed the door of the ATM kiosk belonging to a nationalised bank broken open early this morning and alerted the police.

Fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog were pressed into service as part of the investigation, the police said.

CCTV footage showed the masked men entering the kiosk, tying one end of a rope to the ATM and pulling it out from the other end tied to a four-wheeler as they could not break open the teller machine, they said.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near Perundurai in Erode district, they added.

Bank officials told the police there could be Rs 2 lakh in the missing ATM. The teller machine was last filled up with Rs 15 lakh on February 19.