Tamil Nadu: Prime suspect in fake NCC camp case dies by suicide

Sivaraman, who reportedly consumed rat control paste ahead of his arrest on August 19, died while undergoing treatment

By PTI Published Date - 23 August 2024, 11:56 AM

Representational Image

Krishnagiri: The prime suspect in the sexual assault of a school girl at a fake NCC camp at Bargur in the district died allegedly by suicide on Friday, said police. Sivaraman reportedly consumed rat control paste ahead of his arrest on August 19, they said.

He was admitted to the Government Medical College hospital in Krishnagiri, where he was undergoing treatment for fracturing his leg when he attempted to escape from being caught by police.

Later, he was referred to the Government Medical College hospital, Salem, as his condition worsened and died on Friday. Sivaraman was among 11 people, including the school authorities who were arrested by the Bargur All Women police. He had organised the fake NCC camp where an eighth standard girl student was sexually assaulted and several girls were allegedly abused.

About 41 students, including 17 girls, participated in the fake NCC camp recently and the incident of sexual assault came to light after the girl narrated her trauma to her parents who preferred a complaint with the police.