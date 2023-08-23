Tamil Nadu to introduce Tree Act, enabling arrests for unlawful tree felling

After its enforcement, the Act will render unauthorized tree felling a punishable act, potentially resulting in a one-year imprisonment, a fine of Rs 1000, or both.

By IANS Updated On - 11:06 AM, Wed - 23 August 23

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government is mulling bringing in Tree Act in the lines of Delhi Tree Act of 1994.

Once implemented, the Act will make felling of trees without prior permission a punishable offence that could land one in jail for a period of one year or a fine of Rs 1000 or both.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu government has recently constituted green committees at the district and state levels after the directive from the Madras High Court that wanted a system to regulate and monitor the felling of trees in the state.

The move would provide green panels constituted at the district and state levels a legal binding and mandate.

The proposed Act would lead to felling, cutting or removal or disposal of any tree from any land including private properties without

prior permission would be termed an offense.

As per the Delhi Tree Act, any person who fells a tree without prior permission can be sentenced to a jail term that may extend for an year or can be fined Rs 1000 or both. The offence can also be compounded by paying the value of the forest produce or compensation which may be upto Rs 10,000 or both.

Tamil Nadu Environment secretary Supriya Sahu told media persons that the state would also be planting 260 crore saplings by 2030.