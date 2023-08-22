Tamil Nadu gives Rs 10 crore assistance to rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

By ANI Published Date - 11:32 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

Chennai: The Government of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday gave assistance of Rs 10 crores to Himachal Pradesh for relief works in the rain-ravaged state.

“As a token gesture the Government of Tamil Nadu is contributing a sum of Rs 10 crore towards the relief works in your State,” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote in a letter to his counterpart in Himachal Pradesh.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister also added that Himachal Pradesh should not “hesitate” in asking for assistance for recovery efforts.

“If there is anything that we can do to assist in the recovery efforts, please do not hesitate to let me know,” he mentioned in the letter.

Chief Minister Stalin extended the support of the people of Tamil Nadu to the state of Himachal Pradesh and also commended the efforts of the Sukhu government in reaching out to the affected people.

“I extend the support of the people of Tamil Nadu to the state of Himachal Pradesh and its people in these difficult times,” Stalin wrote.

“I commend the efforts of your government in reaching out to the affected people and extending emergency services in this hour of crisis. I am confident that under your leadership, the state will recover and rebuild soon,” the Chief Minister added.

Earlier on Monday, the Karnataka government provided Rs 15 crore to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Relief Fund to address the damage caused by heavy rains, floods, and landslides in the state.

A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year’s monsoon season.

A total of 224 lost lives in the monsoon fury while 117 people died in road accidents in the state so far, according to a government bulletin.