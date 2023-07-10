TANA presents Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Award to Telangana BC Commission Chairman

Telugu Association of North America is a symbol of the unity of the Telugu people, said V Krishna Mohan Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Mon - 10 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has presented the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Award to State BC Commission Chairman V Krishna Mohan Rao. The award was presented during the 23rd Biennial TANA conference held at Philadelphia.

Speaking on the occasion, Krishna Mohan said TANA was a symbol of the unity of the Telugu people. He appreciated TANA for unveiling the ‘Bahujan Shatakam’ book written by famous poet Jonnavittula Ramalingeswara Rao.

TANA president Anjaiah Chowdary Lavu and World Telugu Sahitya Vedika president Prasad Thotakura were present.

