23-year-old from Siddipet found dead under suspicious circumstances in US lake

The deceased, Tushalapuram Sai Rohit (23), a resident of Kutigal in Dhoolimitta, was pursuing MS at the University of Missouri

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 August 2024, 11:41 AM

Siddipet: In a tragic incident, a student from Siddipet, who was pursuing MS in the US, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in a lake at Sammamish.

The deceased was identified as Tushalapuram Sai Rohit (23), a resident of Kutigal in Dhoolimitta. He is the eldest son of Mangavva and Mahadev. According to his friends and family members, Rohit, who completed engineering from CVR College in 2022, left for the US in December 2023, to pursue an MS at the University of Missouri in Seattle.

Rohit was residing in a hostel room with four of his friends, also from India, on the university premises. He went on outing on July 22. On his way back to the hostel room in a cab, he boarded another cab mid-way to his destination and went missing. When he could not be reached even over the phone, his friend Avinash lodged a complaint with a local police station.

His body was found in the lake on July 24. The family members were informed about his death. Efforts were on to repatriate the body with the help of the Telugu Association of North America (TANA). Some of his friends were also raising funds to shift the body to India. The incident left the family in shock back in Kutigal.