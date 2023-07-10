College project incubated at T-Hub turns into successful startup

By Sandeep Erukala

Zodhya Tech founders Rohith Pallerla, Sharathmani Chinnasetti and Adityanath.

Hyderabad: During their days at IIT Madras, three batchmates – Rohith Pallerla, Sharathmani Chinnasetti and Adityanath – embarked on a project aimed at revolutionizing the energy sector. Little did they know that their attempt would transform into a successful startup known as Zodhya Tech, based in Hyderabad. Incubated at T-Hub, Zodhya Tech specializes in providing innovative devices that can reduce power bills by 30 percent.

Their journey began with the development of automated LED lights as part of a college project. In 2015, they introduced a prototype into the market. During this period, they recognized that air conditioners were major energy consumers, prompting them to focus on reducing their energy consumption. Through their efforts, they invented semiconductor devices that effectively minimize energy usage. Adityanath, one of the startup’s co-founders, explains their breakthrough.

The startup expanded their product line to include consumption reduction devices, incorporating an embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI) self-learning algorithm. This algorithm enables air conditioners to operate at minimal energy levels while maintaining the desired temperature. Their product is designed as a plug and play model, ensuring energy savings right from the first day of installation.

It boasts two main products- Saver and Soul. Saver is a power consumption reduction product designed for ACs, capable of saving up to 30 percent energy. On the other hand, Soul is a monitoring system that provides minute-to-minute analytics of energy consumption, akin to an online dashboard. By using Soul in conjunction with Saver, customers can achieve an additional 10 percent energy savings, resulting in a total savings of 40 percent.

Looking ahead, Zodhya Tech has received offers from Southeast Asia. Within the next 18 months, they aim to save one million electrical units. They have already saved 50,000 electrical units through their limited client base.

Incubated at T-Hub, Zodhya Tech has greatly benefited from the networking and B2B opportunities, they said. T-Hub has been instrumental in offering mentoring support and addressing any queries. The Rainmatter Foundation, an initiative by Zerodha, has provided the funding for the startup.