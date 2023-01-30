| Taraka Ratna Continues To Be Critical On Ventilatory Support But Not On Ecmo Support Says Narayana Hrudayalaya

Taraka Ratna continues to be critical, on ventilatory support but not on ECMO support, says Narayana Hrudayalaya

Telugu Desam Party leader was admitted to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru, after he suffered a heart attack while participating in the 'Yuva Galam' padayatra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna continues to be critical and is currently on ventilatory support, according to a health bulletin issued by Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru on Monday. The Hospital authorities also refuted media reports that the actor was put on ECMO support.

The Telugu Desam Party leader was admitted to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru, after he suffered a heart attack while participating in the ‘Yuva Galam’ padayatra launched by TDP leader Nara Lokesh on January 27 in Kuppam of Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read Jr NTR’s family visits critical Nandamuri Taraka Ratna in hospital

Taraka Ratna, who joined the yatra, fell unconscious just after walking for a short distance. The organisers who initially rushed him in the KC Hospital in Kuppam, later shifted him to Bengaluru at the request of his wife.

TDP leaders including Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and family members Including Telugu actor Balakrishna and Jr NTR have called on him.