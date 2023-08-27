AP: Lokesh promises irrigation facility to dry lands in Krishna, West Godavari districts if TDP comes to power

Listing out the welfare schemes already announced by the party for various sections, Nara Lokesh said that 20 lakh jobs will be provided to the youth besides providing free travel by buses for women.

By ANI Published Date - 10:13 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

File Photo

Krishna: The TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh on Saturday promised to supply irrigation water for the dry lands in the combined Krishna and West Godavari districts by completing the Chintalapudi Lift Irrigation scheme within two years of his party coming to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Unveiling a plaque at Simhadripuram village of Musunuru mandal of Nuzvid Assembly segment in the combined Krishna district on the occasion of his pada yatra touching the 2,600 km milestone, Nara Lokesh said, “I am promising that within two years of the TDP back in power the lift irrigation scheme will be completed to supply water to the dry lands in the two districts.”

Nara Lokesh alleged that the ruling YSRCP leaders are “illegally occupying even graveyards”. The TDP national general secretary said that there is no rural development after Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister as “the Rs 9,000 cr panchayat funds are diverted”.

He promised that rural development would be given top priority if the TDP forms a government.

The TDP national general secretary promised the villagers of Pothireddypally that all the lift irrigation schemes would be completed and pucca houses would be allotted to those who do not have shelter if the party came to power in the state.

Lokesh said that welfare should follow the development but Jagan Mohan Reddy is going into debt to implement every scheme and thus he can not continue these schemes for long. The Chief Minister is indirectly imposing a heavy burden on the common man due to which the whole country is making fun of the State, he alleged.

Promising to bring down the fuel prices, Lokesh also assured the villagers to reduce the tax burden on them. Listing out the welfare schemes already announced by the party for various sections, Nara Lokesh said that 20 lakh jobs will be provided to the youth besides providing free travel by buses for women.