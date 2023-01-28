Telugu film actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna in critical condition

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:30 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Amaravati: Telugu film actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna who collapsed while participating in TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuvagalam Padayatra which started from Kuppam suffered a cardiac arrest and his condition is stated to be critical as per the health bulletin released by the Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Taraka Ratna who walking along with his uncle N Balakrishna and K Atchan Naidu and Nara Lokesh when the padayatra commenced on Friday, suddenly slowed down and was seen faltering before he collapsed, even as the crowds continued walking, it is said.

