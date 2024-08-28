Tasva unveils its new flagship store in Hyderabad with grand baraat led by actor Naga Chaitanya

| Tasva Unveils Its New Flagship Store In Hyderabad With A Grand Baraat Led By Actor Naga Chaitanya

The opening was marked by the presence of actor Naga Chaitanya alongside Tarun Tahiliani as Tasva’s Chief Design Officer

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 August 2024, 04:37 PM

Hyderabad: Tasva, a wedding and occasion wear brand for the modern Indian man, launched by ABFRL in collaboration with ace couturier Tarun Tahiliani – has opened its flagship store at Himayatnagar. Spanning 4,823 sft, this store promises to redefine the shopping experience just in time for the festive and wedding season.

The opening was marked by the presence of actor Naga Chaitanya alongside Tarun Tahiliani as Tasva’s Chief Design Officer. Naga Chaitanya shared, “Tasva brings the perfect blend of both, offering designs that speak to our rich heritage while catering to the modern tastes of our people.”

The festive collection features kurta sets and kurta bundi sets, with vibrant screen prints and modern silhouettes and the wedding collection offers sherwanis, achkans, and the innovative angrakha sherwani. Tarun Tahiliani said, “Hyderabad’s rich cultural heritage and love for tradition resonate deeply with Tasva’s design philosophy.”

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head of Tasva adds, “The launch of our store in Himayatnagar is a testament to our commitment to bringing the best of tradition and modernity to our discerning customers in this vibrant city.”