Tata Boeing Aerospace ships first vertical fin structure for Boeing 737 from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a development that will put a spotlight on Hyderabad’s capabilities in the aerospace segment, the Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), a joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited, has shipped the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft from its facility in Hyderabad. The vertical fin will be delivered to the Boeing manufacturing facility in Renton, WA, for integration into the final Boeing 737 aircraft.

In 2021, TBAL added a new production line to manufacture complex vertical fin structures for the 737 family of airplanes. The expansion marked a significant milestone for the joint venture. It also created additional employment opportunities while enabling skill development.

“Tata Boeing Aerospace is an example of Boeing’s commitment towards co-development of integrated systems in aerospace and defence in India for the world. The speed and quality with which the first vertical fin has been manufactured is a testament to TBAL’s skilled workforce, engineering talent, and world-class manufacturing prowess.” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

“Successful shipment of the first vertical fin structure for the Boeing 737 aircraft is a result of the hard work and collaboration by the teams at TBAL. This positions TBAL and India as an important manufacturing base in overall Boeing operations. We stay committed towards progression of indigenous aerospace manufacturing with a focus on quality and timely delivery,” said Sukaran Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

A vertical fin is a vertical stabilizing surface mounted on the tail of an aircraft, providing stability and control in yaw, or the movement of the aircraft from side to side, preventing sideslip, and maintaining a straight and level flight. The new production line utilizes cutting-edge robotics, automation, and advanced aerospace concepts like full scale determinant assembly in its manufacturing processes.

Spread over 14,000 square metres, Tata Boeing Aerospace employs over 900 engineers and technicians. It has been producing aero-structures for Boeing’s AH-64 Apache helicopter, including fuselages, secondary structures, and vertical spar boxes for customers worldwide. Earlier this year, TBAL also delivered the first fuselage for the first of the six Indian Army AH-64 Apache attack helicopters on order, a release said.