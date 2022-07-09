Editorial: Safety first

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:05 AM, Sat - 9 July 22

A string of technical glitches involving budget carrier SpiceJet has raised concerns over air safety. Added to this were the frequent delays and instances of technical malfunctions reported by IndiGo and Vistara. The show-cause notice issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to SpiceJet after its planes were involved in eight incidents of technical malfunction in 18 days is a stern warning not only to the airline but also to the country’s entire aviation industry to get its act together. Even the smallest error hindering the safety of passengers and the crew should be thoroughly investigated and course-corrected. At a time when India’s aviation sector is desperate to recover from the upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the airlines cannot afford to be bogged down by such glitches. The airline operators had suffered an estimated loss of Rs 19,564 crore in 2020-21 due to major disruptions, particularly the two-month-long nationwide lockdown. After the end of the second Covid wave, domestic air traffic reached 86% of the pre-pandemic level in December 2021. However, the third wave and the high prices of aviation turbine fuel — which accounts for one-third of the operating cost — have impeded recovery. Amid such headwinds, safety concerns have worsened the situation. The airlines are resorting to cost-cutting in a bid to reduce losses, but such measures are counterproductive if they lead to inadequate maintenance and a shortage of spares. Earlier this week, on a single day, at least three incidents involving SpiceJet aircraft were reported.

First, a Boeing 737 Max aircraft flying Delhi-Dubai sector made an unplanned landing in Karachi because of a malfunctioning indicator light in the cockpit. Second, a Bombardier Q400 Dash 8 plane from Kandla to Mumbai made a priority landing in Mumbai after the outer pane of one of its windshields cracked. Third, a Boeing 737 freighter aircraft that took off from Kolkata turned back due to an unserviceable weather radar. An engine of a Vistara aircraft on its way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport, while the cabin crew of an IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight spotted smoke in the plane when it arrived at its destination. The DGCA has claimed that the majority of the 30-odd flight incidents that happen daily in the country — go-around, missed approaches, diversion, weather issues, bird hits, runway incursion/excursion etc — have no safety implications. But these words are not reassuring for the passengers who want exemplary action whenever lapses take place, besides periodic audits for detecting irregularities. The regulator must not take its foot off the pedal in its endeavour to restore flyers’ confidence. A review of incidents by the DGCA showed poor internal safety oversight and inadequate maintenance actions by SpiceJet. During a financial review, it was found that SpiceJet’s suppliers were not being paid regularly leading to a shortage of spares.