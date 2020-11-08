Tata Motors aims wide portfolio of SUV market

Tata Motors which currently sells models like Nexon and Harrier in the SUV segment, is also looking to overhaul its sales, after-sales and service

New Delhi: Tata Motors aims to have the widest portfolio of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in the domestic market, according to a top company official. The auto major, which currently sells models like Nexon and Harrier in the SUV segment, is also looking to overhaul its sales, after-sales and service.

“There is a shift happening towards the SUV segment in India and globally also. In 2015 the share of SUVs in the domestic market used to be only 15 per cent but this year it is around 30 per cent,” Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Business Unit President Shailesh Chandra said.

It is imperative that whosoever has greater share of SUVs in the portfolio will have a greater pie, share of the market, he added.

Both Nexon and Harrier were doing great in the market in terms of sales numbers, he noted.

“Harrier has seen a jump from what we were doing last year on the back of the new automatic version we have come out with. Nexon did its highest ever sales last month and I hope it continues to do well,” Chandra said.

The company is now gearing up to roll out two new models in the portfolio. “Going forward two additional models are going to come- Gravitas and Hornbill (codenames). Gravitas will be a seven-seater SUV while Hornbill will be a sub compact SUV so we will have four SUVs in our portfolio which would be the widest portfolio,” Chandra said.

Hornbill with a very aggressive position at one end and Gravitas at the other end, the company with four products would be well poised to tap the growing trend towards SUVs, he noted.

The company plans to launch the Gravitas during the last quarter of this fiscal. It is yet to fix a date for the Hornbill introduction.

Chandra said the company is focusing a lot on improving the sales and after-sales experience for its customers. The company is also focusing on the issues with its dealer partners including their financial health and profitability, Chandra said.

The company has over 800 dealerships for its passenger vehicle portfolio across the country.