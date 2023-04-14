Tata Motors announces price hike for selected models from May 1

The new price tag will be implemented next month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:00 PM, Fri - 14 April 23

Hyderabad: Tata Motors has announced a price increase from May 1, 2023, in India. The new hike will be applicable to selected cars. The price change will depend on the car’s variant and model. The car will have an average increase of 0.6 percent.

“Tata Motors has been passing on some proportion of this hike because it has been absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs due to regulatory changes and the rise in overall input costs,” stated Tata Motors.

The new price tag will be implemented next month. The reports say that Tata Nexon, Harrier, Safari, Tiago, Tigor, Punch, and Altroz are the selected models for price increases based on demand. The hike in price for these models will range from Rs 3,000 to Rs 15,000. The upper limit of the hike might be applicable for the expensive variant of the Tata Safari, worth around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).