Tata Motors launches three pickup vehicles in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:11 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors launched pickup vehicles Yodha 2.0, Intra V20 bi-fuel and Intra V50 on Monday in Hyderabad. These cater to the logistics needs of agriculture, poultry and dairy, FMCG, e-commerce and logistics sectors. Tata Motors delivered 750 vehicles to customers across the country.

“The new vehicles offer high payload capacity, large deck length, high power and long range with safety and comfort features,” said Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors.

The Yodha is also available in 1200, 1500 and 1700kg rated payload options while Intra V50 offers 1500kg rated payload capacity. The Intra V20 is India’s first bi-fuel (CNG and petrol) pickup with 1000kg payload and longest range of 700km. Customers get after-sales, easy availability of spares and value-added services offered under its Sampoorna Seva 2.0 programme.