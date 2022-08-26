Tata Motors launch first all-women passenger vehicles showroom in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:23 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad: Tata Motors in collaboration with dealer partner Venkataramana Motors on Friday launched the company’s first all women passenger vehicles showroom in South India at near KBR Park, Jubilee Hills.

The new exclusive women’s showroom, which boasts of an all-women team of 20 ladies, was jointly inaugurated by Rajan Amba, vice-president (Sales Marketing and Customer Care), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, Ramesh Dorai Rajan, Head of Network Management and EV Commercial and VV Rajendraprasad, Managing Director, VVC, VR Group.

The all women team will be in charge of the showroom’s end-to-end operations starting from sales, after-sales, valet, security, house-keeping to back end operations amongst others.

Designed as per Tata Motors’ dealership standards, the new facility is spread over 5000sq ft and will be led by its Director, Dr. Sahrudayani Vankayalapati. The showroom will bring Tata Motors’ new forever range of passenger vehicles coupled with its best in class sales experience to all customers in and around this region.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajan Amba said Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “We are extremely happy to partner with Venkataramana Motors for South India’s first All-Women Passenger Vehicles Showroom. At Tata Motors, we embrace diversity and inclusion at all levels as a critical part of our strategy for success. Inaugurating this all-women dealership is in line with our decisive efforts to augment gender inclusion, not just within our company, but also in our stakeholder community and the wider industry.

Rajendra Prasad Vankayalapati, Managing Director, VVC and VR Group said “We are delighted to continue our long standing partnership with Tata Motors with the opening of this new all women led showroom in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. A milestone on its own, this facility is dedicated to support and encourage women from all walks of life to step forward and follow their dream of being independent. With this initiative we also hope to help bring more diversity to the larger auto sales and after-sales community in the country, which has largely been known to be a male dominated field”.