Tata Starbucks introduces vegan food menu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:39 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Tata Starbucks has on Tuesday announced the introduction of an all-new vegan product lineup in India.

Starting this month, the company is adding three food products: Vegan Sausage Croissant Roll, Vegan Hummus Kebab Wrap, and Vegan Croissant Bun. This lineup is developed in partnership with Imagine Meats, a local plant-based food venture by celebrity couple and entrepreneurs Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh.

The newly-launched vegan food menu provides more vegan options for customers, in addition to Starbucks’ existing beverage customization options with plant-based dairy alternatives such as almond, oat, and soy.

Speaking about the launch, Sushant Dash, CEO of Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd said, “Customers in India are increasingly looking to explore more vegan food options. We have always aimed to provide locally-relevant choices for vegetarian customers, and this new collaboration with one of India’s home-grown ventures, Imagine Meats, is yet another way to offer our customers more ways to customize their Starbucks Experience with delightful new offerings.”

Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Founders of Imagine Meats said, “Imagine Meats is our heartfelt endeavor towards nurturing a caring attitude regarding the planet while nurturing conscious and sustainable high protein food choices. We are thrilled to be joining hands with Starbucks which supports our vision and to introduce a new vegan food menu in India that offers consumers a simple guilt-free switch to plant-based meat. This unique partnership helps accelerate our efforts towards bridging the gap for non-vegetarians and vegetarians alike, who are actively trying to make a conscious shift towards adopting a sustainable food lifestyle.”

The new vegan product lineup is available in select stores in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Goa, Jaipur, Kolkata, and Pune.