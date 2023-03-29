Tata to make Airbus cargo doors at Hyderabad

TASL will produce these doors at a new facility in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics and automation technology

Hyderabad: Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) has secured an Airbus contract to manufacture cargo and bulk cargo doors of the A320neo aircraft family. TASL will produce these doors at a new facility in Hyderabad using cutting-edge robotics and automation technology and each shipset will include two cargo doors and one bulk cargo door, according to a press release.

Airbus Senior Vice president (Aerostructure Procurement) Olivier Cauquil and TASL Vice president (Aerostructure and Aero-Engines) Masood Hussainy signed the contract here on Wednesday.

Airbus presently procures components and services worth US $735 million annually from more than 100 Indian suppliers. Every Airbus commercial aircraft and Airbus helicopter has critical technologies and systems designed, manufactured and maintained in India.

Airbus India and South Asia president and Managing Director Remi Maillard said: “When it comes to supporting the development of India’s industrial capacities, Airbus is walking the talk. The latest contract underlines our continued commitment to ‘Make-in-India’ for an AatmaNirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).”

“In TASL, we have a most trusted and able partner that will support the ramp-up of our A320neo family aircraft that has been the poster child of democratisation and transformation of India’s aviation sector. We will continue to grow our industrial footprint and the aviation and aerospace ecosystem at a fast pace in India,” Maillard said.

Commenting on the contract, TASL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sukaran Singh said, “We have an ongoing relationship with Airbus based on trust and operational excellence, and this new contract win will further bolster our partnership in aerospace manufacturing in India.”

Airbus will also build the C295 military aircraft Final Assembly Line (FAL) with TASL in Gujarat, the first concrete, large-scale Make-in-India manufacturing aerospace programme in the private sector.