Tattvan e-clinics plans expansion in Telangana

Gurgoan-based startup, Tattvan e-clinics, is looking to expand its newly-launched Tele-Mobile Operator (TMOs) service in smaller cities and towns of India

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: Telemedicine as a service is gaining traction in the post-Covid world and a leveraging this growth, Gurgoan-based startup, Tattvan e-clinics, is looking to expand its newly-launched Tele-Mobile Operator (TMOs) service in smaller cities and towns of India. In this scenario, the company is looking to have at least 20-25 TMOs so as to provide advanced healthcare to people at their doorstep.

Trained by Tattvan experts for a period of 30-45 days, these TMOs can carry out vital check-up for the patients such as taking ECG, SPO2, Blood Pressure and Body Temperature via diagnostic devices and are also trained in carrying out tele-consultations through Tattvan telemedicine platform. Launched in October in Rajasthan, UP and Telangana, these TMOs mostly come from healthcare background with degree in either pharmacy or nursing and are locally employed by the company.

Speaking about their plans in Telangana, Tattvan E-clinics CEO Ayush Mishra said, “In two places in Telangana we already have our TMO service running and we plan to expand our reach to more areas in the State. For this, we are planning to not just collaborate with hospitals – both big and small – but also expand our telemedicine service and recruit more TMOs in the next six months. We want to ensure that quality healthcare is available to people residing tier-2 and 3 cities along with villages.”

The TMOs provide three facilities for different segments and needs which include either providing online consultation or provide medicines to patients from the kits or provide medical check-ups. For its pan-India expansion, the company is planning to expand its TMO service to States like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gujarat and is also targeting the North-Eastern region of the country. “We see huge potential for not just our telemedicine service but also our TMO service in post-Covid world where people are skeptical about going to a hospital for non-Covid illnesses,” Mishra said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .