TB cases spike in Nalgonda district

According to official figures, 2,915 people were infected in 2022 as against 1,980 in 2021

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

According to official figures, 2,915 people were infected in 2022 as against 1,980 in 2021

Nalgonda: In an alarming trend, tuberculosis (TB) cases increased by 47 percent in Nalgonda district in 2022 compared to 2021. According to the official figures, 2,915 people were infected with TB in 2022 as against 1,980 in 2021. The cases were increasing among children and adults, highlighting the need to address the issue immediately.

In 2021, 109 TB cases in children aged below 18 years were reported while the number stood at 183 in 2022, a 63 percent increase. TB cases among adults also increased to 2,732 in 2022 from 1,871 in 2021, registering a 26 percent increase.

Also Read Telangana: Worrisome trend of incidence of Tuberculosis increasing by 47 per cent in Nalgonda

The official figures indicate that TB cases among children and teenagers increased sharply compared to persons above 18 years. Among those aged below 18 years, more girls were being affected with TB than boys. But, the incidence of TB among males aged above 18 years was more than that of women in 2021 and 2022.

Many TB patients, were taking treatment in private hospitals, which was not brought to the notice of the district TB control unit. Hence, the Health Department launched a five-day drive to create awareness among doctors and to convince them to share the data on TB incidence with the TB control unit in the district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, District TB Control Officer Dr Kalian Chakravarthi said the target was to completely eradicate TB cases by 2025 under the National Health Mission. “As a part of it, we are creating awareness in the patients and doctors also. Low immunity in children would also be one of the reasons for the increase in TB cases in persons less than 18 years old. Parents should take special care and consult a doctor if any symptom of TB is found in their wards,” he said.

Stating that tuberculosis was curable, he said patients can get medicines from government hospitals free of cost