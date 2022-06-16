| Tca To Conduct One Day And Multi Day Leagues From July 15

TCA to conduct one day and multi day leagues from July 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) is going to conduct U-16, U-19 and Senior State-level Inter-District One-Day and Multi-Day League from July 15.

The district teams will be selected during the Freedom Cup tournament, which is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from July 1 to 12. TCA will conduct training camps for the district teams in their respective district headquarters.

This tournament will also serve as the selection trials for the State team. The selected team will represent Telangana in the upcoming national events and BCCI tournaments.