TCA U-16 championship: Vineel bowls Bhadradri into final

Bhadradri will face Warangal Urban, who defeated Yadadri by 35 runs in the other semifinal, in the summit clash on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Vineel Kumar picked up five wickets for 30 as his side Bhadradri thrashed Suryapet by nine wickets to make it to the final of the Telangana Cricket Association U-16 inter-district State championship at Bhadradri Stadium in Manuguru, on Monday.

Brief Scores:

Semis: Warangal Urban 162/6 in 25 overs (Rohith Thatipelli 60, Pardhipan 33) bt Yadadri 127 in 21.4 overs (Venu 30, Pardhipan 3/25); Suryapet 87 in 17.1 overs (Vineel Kumar 5/30) lost to Bhadradri 88/1 in 12.4 overs ( Ranadheer 42).

