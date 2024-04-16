CM Revanth Reddy extends Sri Rama Navami greetings

The Chief Minister directed the officials to organize Sri Rama Navami celebrations on a grand scale to spread the importance of Bhadradri Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy to the entire country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 08:00 PM

File photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. He prayed to Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy of Bhadrachalam to bless the people of the country to live happily.

He also asked the officials to make necessary arrangements at Bhadrachalam temple and ensure there was no inconvenience to the devotees during the festivities.