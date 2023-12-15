TDP, JSP cancerous; reject them: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Updated On - 08:36 AM, Fri - 15 December 23

Srikakulam: Describing the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) as cancerous, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to reject them in the next elections.

Addressing a huge public meeting here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said that YSRCP has a strong commitment towards people and adopts a humane approach to solving their problems while the TDP has no such commitment, love or affection.

“TDP president Chandrababu Naidu never thought of the problems of people even in his Kuppam constituency as he failed to provide even drinking water to people there,” he said.

Jagan asked the people to see the qualitative difference between YSRCP which has implemented 99.5 per cent of its election promises and the gang of thieves led by Chandrababu Naidu who has failed to implement even 10 per cent of his promises.

“Chandrababu has not even a single achievement to his credit in his 45-year-long political career,” the Chief Minister.

He also said that the TDP leader has no history of adhering to promises, but, as elections draw nearer, Naidu enacts political dramas with fake promises by forging alliances and resorting to gimmicks and conspiracies in cahoots with foster son and package star Pawan Kalyan who received lesser votes for his party in all constituencies together he had contested than independent candidate Barrelakka (Sirisha) in Telangana elections.

Calling Naidu and his political partner Pawan Kalyan (Jana Sena chief) non-locals, he said, “They have neither love towards Andhra Pradesh nor a permanent address in the State. Living in other states, they want to command the people here with the support of the friendly media.” He said Naidu and his foster son have developed severe heartburn at the growing popularity of the Government which has been implementing a slew of welfare schemes and development programmes.

Chief Minster came down heavily against the Opposition saying it was creating obstacles to Government efforts to make Visakhapatnam Administrative Capital and develop sea ports, international airports, fishing harbours, research centres and fish land centres.

“They never thought of giving safe drinking water to Uddanam and solving the recurrence of kidney problems here,” he said.

“TDP and Jana Sena have become envious of the Government implementing DBT welfare schemes worth Rs 2,40,000 crore and non-DBT welfare schemes worth Rs 1,70,000 crore, creating 2,10,000 permanent Government jobs, supporting self-help groups of women and farmers with various welfare schemes,” added Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said that Naidu and Pawan are unable to relish the transparent implementation of various schemes like Amma Vodi, digitalisation of classrooms and introduction of English medium in Government schools, he said and told the people not to be misled by the false promises and malicious propaganda of the opposition and its friendly media.

He urged the people to become his soldiers if they felt they benefitted from the welfare schemes, root out the cancerous TDP and Jana Sena and bless YSRCP with victory in the next elections.