TDP MP Kesineni Nani raises banner of revolt

TDP MP Kesineni Nani said that he was ready to work with anyone, and any party was okay if it suits him

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Wed - 31 May 23

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party Lok Sabha member from Vijayawada, Kesineni Nani, who has been in the news for his controversial remarks against the party affairs, on Wednesday raised a storm by his remarks bordering on rebellion.

Responding to a question of contesting the coming elections, he told reporters here that he was not bothered if the TDP gave the ticket to any of its choice as he was ready to contest even as an Independent, and hoped he would be returned if only people wished it.

Saying that the party could take it in whatever way it liked and he was not afraid, the TDP MP added that he was ready to work with anyone, and any party was okay if it suits him.

Kesineni Nani won twice from Vijayawada to the Parliament on TDP ticket but after his victory in 2019, he has been at loggerheads with the party, directing his ire against it time and again.

