TDP protests across Andhra as shutdown begins

The day-long shutdown called by opposition Telugu Desam Party to protest arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged skill development scam began in the state on Monday morning

By IANS Published Date - 09:30 AM, Mon - 11 September 23

IANS Photo

Amaravati: The day-long shutdown called by opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to protest arrest of its supremo and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in an alleged skill development scam began in the state on Monday morning.

The TDP leaders and workers came out on streets at different places, condemning the arrest of Naidu. For a third day in a row, police placed several top leaders of the party under house arrest to foil the protest.

Police also clamped prohibitory orders banning rallies, processions and meetings across the state after a court in Vijayawada sent Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days.

Defying Section 144 of CrPC, the TDP cadres took to streets Monday morning to lodge their protest. In Kuppam town of Chittoor district, the TDP workers staged a road blockade by burning tyres and placing boulders on the highway. Police arrested the protesters and shifted them to the police station.

Tension prevailed at the RTC complex in Srikakulam as TDP workers tried to stop RTC buses from plying. Police took the protesters into custody.

TDP men protesting at Atmakur RTC depot in Nellore district were also arrested by the police. Similar protest was held at the RTC bus stand in Vizianagaram district.

In Tirupati, police arrested the TDP leaders, including women who sat on the road, raising slogans against the YSR Congress government.

Police placed Ichchapuram MLA B. Ashok under house arrest. Police personnel were deployed outside his house in Ramayyapeta in Srikakulam district. For a third day, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy was kept under house arrest.

TDP state president K. Atchannaidu on Sunday night called for the shutdown after a court in Vijayawada sent Naidu to judicial custody for 14 days.

Atchannaidu said that the bandh call is to protest against the ‘illegal’ arrest of Chandrababu Naidu, brutal attacks on TDP cadres and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s politics of vendetta.

He appealed to people, various organisations and “all those who believe in democracy to voluntarily participate in the bandh to save democracy”.

Naidu was arrested by the CID in Nandyal on Saturday. He was produced before a court in Vijayawada Sunday morning. In an order pronounced in the evening, the court sent him to judicial custody. He was later shifted to the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) headed by actor politician Pawan Kalyan and the Left parties have announced support to the shutdown call.