Teacher candidates stage protests in front of CM Revanth’s residence; urge for appointments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 02:38 PM

Hyderabad: Gurukul teacher candidates staged another protest outside the residence of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy here on Sunday, seeking appointments. They urged the State government to release the down merit list and take up recruitment to fill around 2,500 vacant posts in Telangana Residential Educational Insitutions (TREI) under various departments.

On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, the candidates, accompanied by their children, displayed a flexi banner extended the festive greetings to the Chief Minister and urged him to address their concerns.

The teacher candidates have been staging protests for the past three months to highlight their issues. Earlier, they staged protests by seeking alms near Peddamma Thalli temple and walked on their knees.

The teacher candidates released a letter addressed to Revanth Reddy, stating that the TREI Recruitment Board conduct exams for about 9,210 posts in various residential educational institutions.

Despite issuing seperate notifications for different cadres, the Board combined the exams for the same subject. Further, no descending order was followed. As certain candidates who applied for multiple posts of different cadres and took up only job, around 2,500 posts have remained vacant.

Citing the previous judgements of the Supreme Court based on which the Telangana High Court issued interim orders, the candidates urged the Chief Minister to fill the vacancies in residential educational institutions by releasing the down merit (next merit) list at the earliest and ensure justice for them.