Teacher aspirants stage ‘kneel down’ protest at CM Revanth Reddy’s residence

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 June 2024, 01:56 PM

Hyderabad:Vexed with the delay in filling up of all teacher positions in the residential educational institutions, the teacher aspirants have once again hit the road, staging a ‘kneel down’ protest at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s residence here on Wednesday.

The aspirants kneeling down literally pleaded the Chief Minister to give them their jobs.

This is the second such protest undertaken by the aspirants in a fortnight demanding the Congress government to fill up all 9,210 teacher posts without any backlog vacancies.

The teacher job aspirants also demanded implementation of the High Court interim orders that asked the government to consider meritorious candidates in non-joining, fallout or relinquished posts of degree lecturers, junior lecturers, postgraduate teachers, trained graduate teachers, librarians and physical director posts.

They sought immediate issuance of a down merit list with next candidates eligible for the vacancies.

“We have been waiting for jobs since the last five months. We are not asking for free jobs but a down merit list and filling up of all posts. We will continue to sit here until a down merit list is issued. The government should immediately respond,” a woman aspirant told the media.