‘Teacher’ comes with a thrilling treat on Sri Rama Navami

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 April 2024, 06:03 PM

Hyderbad: Director Aditya Haasan made a remarkable debut with the web series ‘#90’s – A Middle-Class Biopic’. Streaming on ETV Win, the series left a lasting impression on viewers, taking them on a nostalgic journey with its realistic and natural storytelling.

Now, the team behind this web series is back with another intriguing story titled ‘Teacher’. This new web series, also helmed by Aditya Haasan, is produced by Naveen Medaram under the banner MNOP (Medaram Naveen Official Productions) as their second production. They are leaving no stone unturned to give another hilarious treat to viewers.

On the auspicious occasion of the Srirama Navami festival, the makers unveiled an exciting and thrilling poster featuring the actors involved in the project. The poster hints at a beautiful village backdrop, featuring a picturesque river and lush green fields dotted with coconut trees, with students joyfully riding bicycles to school.

‘Teacher’ promises to be a hilarious joy ride, revolving around three mischievous students in a Telangana village called Ankapur. These three kids approach a teacher, played by Swathi, setting off a heartwarming tale of transformation. The series explores a beautiful, innocent love story and showcases the comic yet emotional interactions between the students and their teacher, leaving a profound impact on the audience.

One can be confident that ‘Teacher’ team will come with unique and realistic experience with natural dialogues and connect chords with the movie lovers.

The star-studded cast of ‘Teacher’ includes Swathi Reddy, Nikhil Devadula (of ‘Bahubali’ fame), Nitya Sri (‘C/o Kanchera Palem’), Rajendar Goud, Siddarth (‘#90’s’), Harsha, Pawon Ramesh, Narender Naguluri, and Suresh. Siddharth Sadasivuni has composed the music, while Azeem Mohammed handled the cinematography. Following the success of ‘#90’s – A Middle-Class Biopic’, anticipation and expectations are high among viewers for ‘Teacher’.