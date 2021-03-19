Teacher-turned-godman held for cheating public in Hyderabad

The police said he had stolen gold and other valuables from six persons and that gold worth Rs 25.6 lakh was recovered from him

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force on Friday nabbed a former private school teacher who declared himself a godman on charges of cheating people after promising to solve their problems using his ‘spiritual powers’.

The police said he had stolen gold and other valuables from six persons and that gold worth Rs 25.6 lakh was recovered from him.

The arrested was Y Balaraju (35), a resident of Bibinagar. He was involved in similar cases in the police stations of Market, Musheerabad, Petbasheerabad, Madhapur and Ghatkesar. According to the police, Balaraju claimed to have spiritual powers and promised to solve health, physical, fertility and financial problems.

“He trapped innocent people who believe in spiritual powers. He goes to the houses of victims in the guise of performing rituals and traps them. To solve their problems, he told the victims he would consecrate God in their houses and as part of it, collected cash, gold and other valuables from them and fled,” said an official, adding that he pledged the gold in finance companies. He also participated in spiritual and religious events and targeted people there.

Following a complaint, the Market police booked a case and with the help of the Task Force arrested Balaraju, who was produced before court and remanded.

