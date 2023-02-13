Teachers constituency election electoral rolls updation closed: CEO Vikas Raj

Published Date - 09:33 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Monday said that claims and objections with regard to electoral rolls updation for the upcoming Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers constituency election was closed on Monday.

The biennial elections to two seats of the Telangana Legislative Council, one teachers’ constituency and one local authorities’ constituency, will be held on March 13.

He said that the final roll for the Teachers constituency election was already published on December 31, in which a total of 29,501 electors were enrolled and thereafter, as part of continuous updation of the electoral rolls, about 1131 application forms have been received so far.

The CEO further said that applications for voter enrollment received as on Monday would be scrutinized by the Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and would be disposed of. This would form the supplementary electoral roll for the teachers constituency, which will be published on February 23, he informed.

He said that the ECI had earlier directed the ERO to reconsider 1440 applications which were rejected on the account of conflicting instructions by the authorities with respect to countersigning of the service certificates after which, the ERO has duly verified all the applications and 788 Form – 19 applications were found correct, which would be included as part of the supplementary roll.

The CEO further said that the proposals of polling stations were under progress and would be submitted shortly to the ECI for approval.