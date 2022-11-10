Telangana has 2,95,80,736 voters: CEO Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: The total number of voters in the State is 2,95,80,736 including 1,48,58,887 male voters and 14,702,391 female voters. Third gender voters are numbered about 1,654 in the 33 districts, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj said in a statement here on Thursday.

A draft Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2023 was published on Wednesday. There are 119 Assembly constituencies and 34,891 polling stations. After exclusion of special categories like NRIs and others, the total number of general electors in the State is 2,95,62,932. About 2,737 NRI electors and 15,067 service electors have also registered. The young electors in the age group of 18 to 19 stands at 83,207, the CEO said.

With regard to changes from the previous SSR 2022, he said that SSR-2021 Final Roll Published on January 5, 2022, the total number of voters was 3,03,56,894. About 3,45,648 additions were made to the rolls while 11,36,873 electors were deleted as continuous updation was carried on SSR 2023 Draft Roll.

The CEO said as part of claims and objections, people can submit their applications in the prescribed form to be enrolled as voters. A person, whose name has been deleted from the electoral roll wrongfully, could file an appeal under Section 24 of Representation of People’s Act, 1950 within the prescribed period of 15 days to the District Election Officer (DEO) or submit Form-6 any time during the summary revision exercise, he said.

During the SSR period, the DEOs have been directed to have weekly meetings with political parties and give them details of forms received and action taken on them, as per the directions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

All the Political parties are also requested to appoint booth level Agents. The BLOs have also been directed to have meetings with Booth Awareness Group every week, the CEO added.