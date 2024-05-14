Teachers on poll duty protest, police resort to lathi-charge in Narayankhed

Police resorted to a lathi charge on teachers reportedly when they demanded full payment for their work after duty on Monday.

By IANS Updated On - 14 May 2024, 02:18 PM

Sangareddy: Police resorted to a lathi charge on teachers, who were on poll duty in Narayankhed assembly segment, reportedly when they demanded full payment for their work after duty on Monday.

According to teachers associated with TSUTF, the Election Commission had issued orders to pay Rs 3,150 for Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers for discharging poll duties.

While the same was implemented across erstwhile Medak district, officials in Narayankhed allegedly paid only Rs 2,400 to POs and APOs.

When the teachers questioned them, they refused to pay the additional amount. The teachers protested and entered into an argument late last night.

Since the EVMs were kept at the same place, the police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse them.

TSUTF Treasurer Lakshma Reddy said that two Tahsildars, who were assigned the job to pay the polling staff, had taken the teachers near the EVMs assuring them to pay the additional amount where the police lathi-charged them.