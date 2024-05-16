Teachers’ unions push for transfers and promotions resolution

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 May 2024, 08:37 PM

Hyderabad: The school teachers’ unions urged the State government to immediately take up transfers and promotions that have been stalled in the past.

Progressive Recognised Teachers’ union (PRTU) TS, Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Committee (USPC) and Joint Action Committee of Teachers Organisations (JACTO) leaders met Principal Secretary to Government (Education) Burra Venkatesham here on Thursday.

According to USPC and JACTO leaders K Jangaiah, Y Ashok Kumar and Chava Ravi, Venkatesham agreed to release the schedule for transfers and promotions as soon as possible after taking permission from the ECI. The

MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy wanted Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to resolve issues in the education sector before the re-opening of schools. Meanwhile, the PRTU TS leaders sought disciplinary action against School Education Commissioner A Sridevasena and Additional Director Lingaiah for creating confusion among in-service teachers on the TET.