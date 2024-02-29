Mancherial: Teacher suspended for consuming liquor in school

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 07:42 PM

Mancherial: A teacher working with a government school at Dugnepalli village in Bellampalli mandal was suspended for consuming liquor on the premises of the school.

An order to this effect was issued by District Educational Officer S Yadaiah here on Thursday.

As per the order, S Raju, a secondary grade teacher was suspended for consuming alcohol along with another person in the school. Parents and locals raised objection to his act. He tried to defend himself by apologizing.

However, a video showing Raju and his friend drinking went viral on social media platforms, prompting officials to initiate action against the teacher.