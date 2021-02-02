Teachers urged to attend FDPs to hone skills

Professor of NIT, Warangal, Prof T Kishore Kumar stressed the need to attend the faculty development programmes (FDPs).

Warangal Urban: Professor Emeritus of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Calgary, Canada, Prof Rangaraj M Rangayyan, said that a teacher must become a student then only he would become a good teacher and added that one must develop his/her own code for implementation of various existing algorithms for the manifestation of results.

Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW) is conducting an AICTE sponsored Faculty Development Program (FDP) (Phase 2) titled “Hands-on project-based approach for biomedical signal analysis using MATLAB.” from February 1 to 13.

Delivering a keynote address on the topic “Computer-aided Diagnosis: Engineering Improved Health Care ” at the inaugural programme on Monday, Prof Rangaraj M Rangayyan has explained the importance of integrating research into teaching.

“Developing his/her own code for implementation of various existing algorithms for the manifestation of results gives enormous courage and confidence in the researchers to prove new areas,” he added.

Secretary and Correspondent of KITSW, V Lakshmikantha Ra has explained to the participants the importance of high-impact journals, projects and innovations to be done by the students with the help of faculty.

KITS Principal and co-ordinator of the FDP, Prof K Ashoka Reddy urged participants to make use of this FDP to produce society needed projects at UG & PG level and to extend these ideas to improve their research. He also encouraged the participants to analyse the datasets to understand the beauty of Signal processing.

Professor and Head B Rama Devi, FDP Co-coordinators Assistant Professor, J Sheshgiri Babu and Assistant Professor, P Yugander, Dean, Student Affairs Prof G Raghotham Reddy and Associate Professor of Chemistry and PRO Dr D Prabhakara Chary and other faculty members were present.

