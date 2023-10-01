Teams that bowl well will win World Cup: Shadab Khan

Pakistan vice-captain picks Rohit Sharma as tough batter to bowl to in Indian team

By Shiva Krishna Gundra Published Date - 06:17 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Pakistan's Shadab Khan speaks during a press conference ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Hyderabad, India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Hyderabad: Pakistan’s vice-captain and bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan feels the team that bowls well in Indian conditions will emerge champions in the World Cup that is scheduled to kick off in a few days’ time.

Speaking ahead of the practice session at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad on Sunday, the leg-spinner is of the opinion that the wickets here are pretty flat and a lot would depend on the bowling unit. “In these conditions with flat wickets and short boundaries, it is very tough to contain the batters. I feel the team that bowls well will win the World Cup. We have world class bowlers in our side and if we perform as a unit, we have every chance to win the World Cup,” he said.

However, the 24-year-old was off-colour during the Asia Cup but he is confident of putting in good shows for his team. “Yes, I didn’t bowl well in the Asia Cup but we got a good rest. When you are not doing well, mentally you will be down. The skills are always there at this level. The mental barrier can be changed after the rest. Past is past and with a fresh mindset, I am hoping to do well in the World Cup and do well for the team.”

Speaking on the conditions after their first warm-up game against New Zealand recently, he added, “Conditions are very similar to that in Pakistan. The last match had a flat pitch like in Rawalpindi with short boundaries. With a few more matches, we will get a good idea on the conditions.”

When asked to pick his favourite batter and a bowler from the Indian team, the hard-hitter said Indian captain Rohit Sharma is a tough batter to bowl to. “When he gets in, it is tough to bowl to him. He is a dangerous batter in the world. And in bowling, I think Kuldeep (Yadav) is in good form. It is a challenge for him in these conditions,” he revealed.

The vice-captain also backed struggling Fakhar Zaman calling him a match winner. “He is an impact player. Such players may not be consistent but when they play well, they win matches for the country. Every team wants a player like that. We don’t have any doubts over him. He is a world class player for us.”

Speaking about the challenges in the upcoming World Cup, which will begin on October 5, he said, “The conditions will change since we play at different venues. We have to adapt to the conditions quickly. And also, fitness is a challenge. We have seen players getting injured in the Asia Cup.”

He is aware of the expectations from the fans and said they are used to them now. “Whenever we play for the country, the expectations are there. More so in a World Cup as you can be a super star if you do well. Whoever comes to play in the World Cup wants to do well.”

Shadab was also delighted with the reception they got in Hyderabad and said the team is enjoying their stay in the city.