Teaser of upcoming Telugu film ‘Butta Bomma’ out now

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:21 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

A gripping teaser of the feel-good saga was unveiled today, commemorating the birthday of star writer-director Trivikram Srinivas.

Hyderabad: Sithara Entertainments, the popular production house synonymous for delivering one blockbuster after the other, is teaming up with Fortune Four Cinemas for a gripping rural drama ‘Butta Bomma’. Anikha Surendran, Surya Vashistta and Arjun Das play the lead roles in the film directed by first-time filmmaker Shourie Chandrasekhar Ramesh.

A gripping teaser of the feel-good saga was unveiled today, commemorating the birthday of star writer-director Trivikram Srinivas.

In the teaser, Satya is introduced as a chirpy, innocent girl in a village who sways everyone with her enthusiasm and charm. She has her way with words and is happy in her little cocoon. Satya gradually falls in love with an auto driver. A grandma later asks her to solve a riddle, through which the premise is introduced to the viewer. There’s tension, drama in the proceedings and the antagonist is keen on redemption. Will Satya’s life take a drastic turn? The teaser leaves you curious.

The catchy background score contributes to the film’s laidback yet feel-good vibe. Navya Swami, Narra Srinu, Pammi Sai, Karthik Prasad, Vasu Inturi, Mirchi Kiran, Kancharapalem Kishore and Madhumani essay supporting roles in this countryside romance.

The film has cinematography by Vamsi Patchipulusu and is produced by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Ganesh Kumar Ravuri, the writer who shot to fame with ‘Varudu Kavalenu’, pens the dialogues. ‘Butta Bomma’ is set for a theatrical release soon.

Here’s the ‘Butta Bomma’ teaser: