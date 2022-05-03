Tech Tok: Will Musk oust biggies from Twitter post takeover?

Published Date - 07:06 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Elon Musk

Hyderabad: Even though it has been more than seven days since the world’s biggest deal in the tech world took place, the clamor around the acquisition and eventual consequences does not seem to be going away anytime soon. After many ups and downs, the news broke that Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reached an agreement to buy microblogging site Twitter for $44 billion. And even as Musk prepares for the takeover, now reports are talking about the future of the company and what would it mean for its employees.

Previously reports suggested that Musk might fire Twitter’s legal head Vijaya Gadde, who makes about $17 million a year and is one of the highest paid executives. Musk criticized Gadde for suspending the account of The New York Post that wrote an exclusive article about Hunter Biden’s laptop during the run-up to the 2020 US presidential elections.

Now reports point that Musk is preparing to hire a new CEO once he takes over and current CEO Parag Agrawal is worried about the future of the micro-blogging platform, not his job.

Amid multiple reports that Musk has lined up a new CEO to replace him, Agrawal has already said that he took the job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. “I feel for the current CEO of Twitter – he had all these plans and now lives with the same uncertainty of his whole team,” posted a Twitter user. Agrawal replied: “Thank you but don’t feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it”. Earlier, responding to another user about him being fired, Agrawal posted: “Nope! we’re still here.”

Agrawal has said that “despite the noise” coming from Musk after his successful $44 billion takeover of the company, he and the entire team will continue to do the job to change Twitter for the better. No-one exactly knows who is on Musk’s mind to take over as the new Twitter CEO, as there were reports circulating of Jack Dorsey returning at the helm.

New launches

• Moto g52

Motorola’s new smartphone moto g52 goes on sale for Rs 14,999 from Tuesday 12 PM onwards. It comes with a pOLED FHD display with 90 Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 25 per cent extra colour gamut with DCI- P3 technology.

The moto g52 is 7.99 mm thin and 169 gm light and comes with a 33W TurboPower charging paired with a massive 5000mAh battery to guarantee all day long performance. It has a 50MP quad function camera system and 8MP Ultrawide and 16MP front camera.

• Asus laptop

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS unveiled the new BR1100 Windows laptop series that comes with high performance and long battery life. With a starting price of Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 for non-touch and touch versions, respectively, the newly-launched laptops are now available on online and offline platforms. The series features an 11.6-inch HD display and packs in a large 3-cell 42Wh battery that allows for a cool up to 10-hour battery life on a single charge.

New features

• WhatsApp

Meta-owned WhatsApp has confirmed that it is running a cash-back campaign in India to drive more users on its digital payments service. It is giving away Rs 11 cashback up to three times by sending money to three different contacts via unified payments interface (UPI) on WhatsApp. It is likely working on the ability to view status updates right within the chats list in a future update of the app.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature is under development so it has not been rolled out to beta testers yet. WhatsApp is likely working on a feature that would let users chat with the same account on multiple phones, or on a phone and a tablet.

• Google

Google has allowed people to request removals of additional types of information from its Search results, including personal contact information like a phone number, email address, or physical address. Google Search currently allows people to request the removal of certain content, with a focus on sensitive content that can cause direct harm to them.

– Sruti Venugopal with inputs from agencies

