Techie dies while playing cricket at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:22 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A software engineer died while playing cricket at Parade Grounds in the city, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, M Sanjeev (31), a resident of Sanathnagar and native of Prakasham district in Andhra Pradesh, was playing cricket along with his friends at Parade Grounds on Saturday evening. He suddenly complained of uneasiness and collapsed on the ground. Sanjeev’s friends rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead.

On information the Begumpet police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination for mortuary. A case is registered and investigation going on.