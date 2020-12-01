Techies need alternatives to vote: TITA

Makthala said that to address the issue of low turnout in polling, techies should be given the option of casting their vote online or through a postal ballot which will ensure a higher turnout of voters

Hyderabad: About 80 per cent of employees working in the IT sector stayed away from voting in the civic polls due to various reasons like few employees are working from their home towns and majority of the employees are from other States. Speaking after casting his vote, Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said that techies showed less inclination towards exercising their franchise in GHMC polls held on Tuesday.

“There is an urgent need to address the concerns of the techies in order to help them take part in the democratic process and subsequently increase polling percentage in future elections. About 5.82 lakh employees are working in Hyderabad’s IT sector and a majority of them are now working from their homes in their home towns,” he said.

He also added that another major reason for less voting among techies is that about 25 per cent of IT employees are from Hyderabad while the rest are from other States. Makthala said that to address the issue of low turnout in polling, techies should be given the option of casting their vote online or through a postal ballot which will ensure a higher turnout of voters.

