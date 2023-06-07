Techno Paints ropes in superstar Mahesh Babu as brand ambassador

By IANS Updated On - 11:12 AM, Wed - 7 June 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Techno Paints has announced the appointment of top Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu as its brand ambassador.

He will be the company’s brand ambassador for a period of two years, the company announced on Wednesday.

“Prince Mahesh Babu‘s image as a youth icon will help our company to expand. We are extremely confident of establishing ourselves in the Indian retail paints market,” said Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Founder of Fortune Group which owns Techno Paints brand.

“For the past 22 years, we have been successful in offering quality paints and quality painting services to the business to business (B2B) segment. We executed over 1,000 projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the rest of the country,” he said.

The company eyes 25 per cent market share in the Rs 12,000-crore paints industry in Telugu States.

“We will achieve this target in 12-18 months. Our products will be available for sale at 5,000 touch points. We are already making 2,000 shades of paints. We have added 1,000 shades more recently. We introduced colour banks to immediately supply whatever colours customers want. Only MNCs are offering this facility. We recently introduced products such as wood adhesive, tile primer, wood polish, water proofing compounds,” he explained.

To provide a timely supply of paints, Techno Paints established 25 depots. “We have set up a 50,000-sq ft central warehousing facility in Patancheru. At present, we have a manufacturing capacity of 1 lakh metric tonnes. Our new plants in Palnadu and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and also in Odisha will start production next year. With this, our capacity will increase to 2.5 lakh metric tonnes,” said Srinivas Reddy.

Recently, Techno Paints bagged a major project from the Telangana government. Under this, the company took up the painting works of 26,065 schools under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and Mana Basti-Mana Badi project. It completed over 80 real estate projects in the last financial year and has 140 projects in hand now. It has 250 employees with as many as 4,000 painters working directly or indirectly for it.