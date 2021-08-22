Mahesh Babu to expand multiplex business in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is the first Telugu actor to own a multiplex in Hyderabad after he collaborated with Asian Cinemas.

AMB Cinemas is quite a fancy place equipped with state-of-art facilities at the bustling Gachibowli, for film goers to chill out, watch, eat and dine.

Now, Mahesh is reportedly set to expand his business. A mega multi-storied hybrid project is coming up at the Financial District, Nanakramguda. It is learnt that the second multiplex of AMB Cinemas will be bigger and better as the hall can accommodate an even bigger crowd than the first one.

It is worth noting that after actor Mahesh Babu, other star Telugu heroes too joined the bandwagon and invested in the business of multiplex ventures. Allu Arjun is said to be setting up a multiplex in association with Asian Cinemas at Ameerpet. Vijay Deverakonda is also reported to be coming up with similar project at his hometown in Mahbubnagar.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is busy with ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. Directed by Parasuram Petla, the film is scheduled to release for Sankranthi festival in 2022.

