TechNova inaugurates TOUCH Centre at Navi Mumbai

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:07 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: TechNova inaugurated its state-of-the-art (TechNova Open University for Change) TOUCH Centre, which will showcase the best-in-class HP Indigo 6K digital press running live, at Turbhe, Navi Mumbai on Monday.

In the exclusive TOUCH Centre, which is also offering a complete experience of HP Indigo Digital Printing technology, customers will be able to explore interesting applications and business growth opportunities for PSPs as well as brand owners. It will help customers understand, experience and embrace cutting-edge technologies, a press release said.

Commenting on the TechNova– HP alliance, Pranav Parikh, CMD, TechNova stated “Our journey in digital printing started in 1993 with our alliance with Indigo for marketing their presses in India. Soon thereafter, HP acquired the Indigo business, and aligned the capabilities of the press to suit customer needs”.

TechNova’s mission to continuously enhance the competitive advantage of our customers has been the driving force for this alliance and the TOUCH Center is an initiative in this direction,” A Appadurai, Country Business Manager, Indigo and Inkjet Business Solutions. HP India, said.

CG Ramakrishnan, ED, and CEO of TechNova said “Embracing digital is the need of the hour. We are partnering with the world’s leading digital print company, HP to help our customers expand their capabilities to benefit from the unique profit opportunities”.

Amit Khurana, COO, Digital and Offset Print Solutions at TechNova, adds “HP’s futuristic technology fits in perfectly with TechNova’s business strategy of focussing on customers’ needs to enhance their profitability.’